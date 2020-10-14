Power supply restored in Navi Mumbai

Technical issues sorted; rotational load balancing called off

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) called off rotational load balancing in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the early hours of Tuesday after sorting out the technical issues that led to a power failure in the city on Monday.

The exercise had caused some parts in Navi Mumbai to remain without electricity for over 13 hours. “As per orders from higher authorities, we kept switching the feeders. By 12.30 a.m. on Tuesday, all feeders were functioning well. Now, power supply is normal,” said the MSEDCL PRO.

MSEDCL officials refuted reports that there would be load shedding in Navi Mumbai for a few more days. “Electricity in most places in Navi Mumbai was restored by 10 p.m. The last batch received power by 12.30 a.m.,” superintendent engineer Rajaram Mane of Vashi Circle said.

The MSEDCL PRO said there was a power outage at Rabodi in Thane for 30 minutes on Tuesday due to repair work by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) on the 400 kV Kalwa-Talegaon line. “The insulator got damaged due to thundering a few days ago and work on the line is still on. This work will not affect power supply anywhere,” an MSETCL official said.