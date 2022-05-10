Power is not permanent, Raj Thackeray warns Uddhav

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday warned Chief Minister and his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray that power never remain forever and he shouldn’t let police go after his party workers like as if to catch a terrorist.

“After seeing the manner in which state government is using police force to oppress my party workers, I wonder if they ever carried out such massive search to find out weapons and terrorists in mosques? Police are searching for Sandip Deshpande and others as if they are some terrorists arrived from Pakistan or Razakars of Hyderabad’s Nizam,” said Mr Thackeray in his letter to the Chief Minister.

He warned the state government saying do not test the patience. “Power is not permanent. Nobody has come with a Tamrapat (copper plate which is inscribed) of power. Uddhav Thackeray, neither you,” the letter said.

Mumbai police are on lookout of MNS worker Sandip Deshpande after he fled in a bid to avoid police arrest on May 4. While escaping in his car along with another MNS leader Santosh Dhuri, a woman police constable was injured. The police have arrested his driver and another MNS worker while both Deshpande and Dhuri are absconding. Deshpande is known to be one of the close aids of Mr Thackeray and an aggressive face of the party known on media channels.

The MNS chief in his letter said that his party workers were merely trying to implement the court order on loudspeakers. “Police have served notices to 28,000 party workers, thousands are being tadipar while many are in jail. Why? Just to protect illegal loudspeakers on mosques which are causing sound pollution?” asked Mr Thackeray.