Potholes rock general assembly

The issue of potholes dominated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) general assembly meeting on Wednesday, with Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Samajwadi Party corporators walking out over the state of poor roads in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena too hit out at the administration over shoddy roads and adjourned the meeting.

Leader of the opposition Ravi Raja gave a statement to the House regarding the BMC’s poor performance in the recent downpour that left thousands stranded.

“Tomorrow is Ganpati visarjan but there are so many potholes on Mumbai’s roads. It is important to fill those potholes immediately. How is it possible that the BMC relies on cold mix for filling potholes while its contractors rely on hot mix? That means there is no standardisation. Even the cold mix gets washed away. Recently, one person died in an accident in Bandra due to a pothole,” Mr. Raja said.

Opposition corporators demanded that they be allowed to speak, but when the deputy mayor did not allow that, they walked out.

Following this, Sena corporator and standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav said, “Even when we were given a demonstration of cold mix, we were not entirely happy with it. But the administration insists on it, why? Tomorrow, if there is any accident during Ganesh visarjan due to potholes, the administration will be responsible.”

The House was then adjourned.