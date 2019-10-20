Postman held for molesting nine-year-old

The Vashi police have arrested Ganesh Kisan Borade (55), a postman from Vashi post office, for molesting a nine-year-old girl.

The accused, a resident of Ghansoli, had visited a house in Sector 35 to deliver a letter on Friday afternoon. The victim opened the door to receive the letter. “While handing her the letter, the accused touched the child inappropriately. The girl told her elder sister, who was at home with her and the sister called up their mother, who was at work,” assistant police inspector Paritosh Shiurkar said.

The mother reached home and called the police, and the accused was nabbed from a nearby society. He has been booked for molestation and under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.