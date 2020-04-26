Post lockdown, expect stringent regulations at airport

GVK-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Saturday officially announced measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 once airports resume operation.

The airport has formulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for post-lockdown safety of passengers, which include social distancing, stringent thermal screening, positioning temporary quarantine centres and also continuous measures to sanitise and disinfect the airport to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers.

To enable safety precautions at the airport, CSMIA plans to maintain social distancing through distinctive markings at both the terminals, maintaining 1.5 meters distance between each passenger. These markings, spread across the entry gate, check-in counters, self check-in kiosks, security checkpoints, food courts, lounge area and the boarding area amongst others, will ensure social distancing is maintained.

“The seating arrangements at the food court and terminal building are being reshuffled in a manner that promotes social distancing,” an airport spokesperson said.

CSMIA has also created quarantine centres at both the terminals of the airport in case any passenger shows symptoms of the virus during the screening, which will be conducted before they enter the terminal building. It has also assigned personnel to assist travellers at the self check-in kiosks to help with the boarding pass and other details along with placing hand sanitisers at all touchpoints.

The airport said it put special emphasis on the need for passengers to wear masks and gloves during the entire course of their travel besides encouraging them to check-in online and making use of card payment transaction and contactless payment at the airport restaurants and retail stores. They will also be asked to carry limited baggage, which will be UV sanitised. All these measures, an airport spokesperson said were to reduce the chances of spreading the virus.

“In the initial phase of resuming operations, the airport will be functioning with 50% staff strength as per the directives from the government. The airport maintenance staff have been provided with renewed and effective cleaning procedures to efficiently sanitise and disinfect the terminal building, including vital areas where human hands come to play such as elevator buttons, escalators, immigration counters, to name a few,” the spokesperson said.

Regular stakeholder meetings are being held to ensure compliance across the board, and specialised training sessions are conducted for all airport personnel. The spokesperson said once operations resume, GVK MIAL will keep a close watch on the new way of functionalities of passengers and operations and will duly improvise on the observations made.