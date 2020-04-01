Positive mother, six-month-old reunited

In the isolation ward on the eighth floor of Jogeshwari’s HBT Trauma Care Hospital, a small cabin is sheltering a young positive COVID-19 patient: a seven-month-old boy who had travelled with his parents to Dubai.

On Monday, the boy’s 30-year-old mother, who was the first to test positive, was shifted to Jogeshwari from Kasturba Hospital so she can continue breastfeeding him. The duo is now in the same cabin along with one more positive patient.

Breastfeeding crucial

Skin-to-skin contact with the mother and breastfeeding is crucial for the growth of babies. “The doctors have allowed me to breastfeed. Since I am not producing enough breast milk, we are feeding him formula milk too,” said the mother, adding that the baby has not developed any symptoms so far.

According to the mother, they had been planning the Dubai trip for long and had decided to go after the baby turned six months old.

“It was a four-day trip,” said that mother, adding that they returned to Mumbai on March 10 and directly went to her maternal home in Bandra (East). The baby’s father, who runs a business, resumed work and also paid a few visits to their Byculla home. When she developed a slight cold, they decided to go to Kasturba Hospital and get tested. She then tested positive on March 26.

Soon, the civic body began contact tracing spanning in H East and E wards that cover Bandra (East) and Byculla areas.

While the baby’s father and maternal grandfather tested negative, the baby, his grandmother and aunt tested positive on March 28 and were admitted to the hospital in Jogeshwari. “I requested the doctors to shift me so that I could be close to my baby,” said the mother.

According to the World Health Organization, women with COVID-19 can breastfeed if they wish to do so. “They should practise respiratory hygiene during feeding, wear a mask where available, wash hands before and after touching the baby, and routinely clean and disinfect surfaces they have touched,” the WHO states.

According to Dr. Tanu Singhal, an infectious diseases expert from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, breastfeeding is important for the babies to thrive. She said, “In this case, since the mother and child both are infected, there is no point in denying the nutrients from breast milk. Even otherwise, the WHO guidelines state that COVID-19 positive women can breastfeed.”

3-day-old youngest patient

A three-day-old boy and his mother from Ghatkopar have tested positive for COVID-19, making him the youngest patient in the city. The baby was delivered at a local hospital where a patient with respiratory distress was admitted. He later tested positive. The baby and mother have been shifted to Kasturba Hospital

Nurses demand PPE

Meanwhile, the nurses at HBT Trauma Care Hospital have demanded full personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. The nurses said they have no reservations in carrying out with their duties during the health emergency, but they want to ensure their own safety as well.

The nurses submitted a letter with their demands to the hospital’s medical superintendent on Wednesday.