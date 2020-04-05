Positive cases in Goa rise to 7

Goa reported yet another positive case of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the State’s tally to seven.

The latest patient is a seafarer with a travel history from San Francisco to Goa via New Delhi. “He travelled to Goa from New Delhi on Air India flight AI 883 on March 22,” a government official said. The Directorate of Health Services in a public appeal said people on board the flight should home quarantine themselves and report on the helpline number 104 or visit the nearest government health facility.

Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant said, “There is not a single case of community transmission here as seen in some other States. Out of seven, six patients had come from abroad, while one is a brother of a patient.” He said Goa has managed to avoid community transmission due to the lockdown and social distancing practised by everyone. Dr. Sawant said, “We should continue this strict lockdown till April 14.”

Dr. Sawant said all the seven positive patients are stable. “They were just carriers and there could be more such people in the State,” he said, advising people to maintain social distancing. Of the 84 samples sent for testing, 25 returned negative while 59 reports are awaited. Dr. Sawant said, “The reports of eight Goans who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin have returned negative.”

Meanwhile, the State government has warned all landlords against asking tenants, including labourers and students, to vacate homes during the lockdown. Dr. Sawant said, “Companies should not cut salaries of workers, if anyone is found doing so then the government will take action.” Landlords are requested not to charge a month’s rent from labourers and students.” He also said 1,000 labourers lodged in different camps are being looked after by the government. They are being provided with three meals a day and hygiene kits.

Meanwhile, Goa has received ₹6 crore from the Centre as its share from the State Disaster Management Fund. Of this, 20% will be used for immediate relief, while of the remaining 80%, a total of 30% will be used towards mitigation measures, 10% for training administration and 40% towards developing infrastructure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relief flights take off

Saturday also saw the 14th and 15th relief flights take off for Poland and the U.K. respectively. While 120 adults left for Poland, 174 took off for London. In all, 2,621 adults and 17 infants have been evacuated so far.