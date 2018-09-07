Portraits by a passionate artist, with a typewriter

more-in

The clickety-clack-clickety-clack-ding of a typewriter rings out from the home in Mumbai where Chandrakant Bhide is creating his latest artwork. The 72-year-old thumps the keys of the bulky, manual machine to draw portraits of famous people, all of whom bear an unmistakeable resemblance to their subject.

From politicians and film stars to cricketers, animation characters and religious symbols, Mr. Bhide has produced around 150 pieces of typewriter art over the past half century.

“I have done many personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Charlie Chaplin, and Laurel and Hardy. This is my hobby, my passion,” he told AFP.

Mr. Bhide has held 12 exhibitions of his work and become something of a local celebrity since discovering his unique talent in the late 1960s, while employed as a bank clerk.

As a young man, he had wanted to go to art school and become a commercial artist but his family was unable to afford the costs, so he trained in stenography instead.

Mr. Bhide was working in the administrative department of the Union Bank of India when, in 1967, his boss asked him to type up a list of staff intercom numbers.

“I typed it in the form of a telephone itself. When I saw it I thought, ‘This is fantastic, I can make art through this medium.’ Everybody seemed to like it, too,” he recalls.

Mr. Bhide started using the ‘x’ key to produce images of the Hindu god Ganesha to mark India’s annual festival celebrating the elephant-headed deity.

He then began to experiment with other keys - including ‘w’, and the dash, asterisk, ampersand and percentage signs - progressing to create portraits of celebrities from India and abroad.

While Bhide takes only 15 minutes to draw Ganesha, several hours are required to complete a famous face in what is a painstaking process.

No delete key

With steely focus, he uses his left hand to grip the knob that controls the platen - the roller that feeds the paper through - as he taps the keys with his right index finger. He stops every so often to change the angle of the page before typing again.

Sometimes, he flicks the colour-change lever from black to red, or vice-versa, and glances down regularly at the photograph he is working off to make sure he hasn’t made an error.

“Typing requires dedication and concentration. If you put one stroke in the wrong place then you have to start again. It’s not like a computer where you can delete,” says Bhide.

All of his works have been produced on the same Halda typewriter he used for the 30 years that he worked at Union Bank of India. The bank gifted it to him for one rupee when he retired in the mid-90s.