Polling booths on ground floor come in handy for many

In what could be the first step towards making polls more inclusive towards persons with disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens, the Election Commission of India (EC) ensured that nearly all polling centres in the city had booths on the ground floor by erecting makeshift pandals, which were otherwise on upper floors.

Several voters welcomed the move stating that it had resolved many issues faced by PwDs in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Shailesh Kulkarni, who has cerebral palsy and runs his own advertising business, said the experience this time was much better than during the LS elections. “The help provided by students was really praiseworthy. While my polling booth was on the ground floor, it is a good move that they have decided to erect these pandals.”

Devdutt Parab, an Andheri resident who uses a walking aid, said during the LS polls his polling booth was on the first floor. “This time they have made arrangements on the ground floor, which has helped a lot.”

The EC had also deployed volunteers, very often students from the same school or college, to help senior citizens and PwDs. The EC had also appointed an official as a one-point contact that PwDs could reach out to in their respective constituencies.

“There was a more personal touch this time. Around three days ago, I even got a call to inquire whether I would need a pick-up and drop facility from my home,” Neenu Kewlani, a wheelchair user who works with Elar Entertainment, said, adding the government needs to not just limit itself to election days and should work towards making the public infrastructure such as roads and transport more accessible.

Nilesh Singit, a wheelchair user who works with non-government organisation VCAN, said the efforts made by the EC could serve as a pilot for future elections. “After the LS elections, there were a lot of complaints on the lack of accessibility across polling stations. We decided to collate the grievances and work with the EC on all the issues.”

He said there were point persons earlier, but they had not been communicated as well as they had been this time, and the government had also developed a PwDs application. “People with disabilities are wary of going out to vote. My own polling booth was on the third floor during the LS elections. But arrangements this time should instill some confidence in the community and hopefully by the municipal elections we will see a higher turnout.”

The transportation for PwDs, especially wheelchair users, was facilitated by VCAN. “We also provided a special wheelchair called SEEDEE at select polling stations across the city where there were around 10 to 12 steps to get to the polling booth and there were no ramps or lifts owing to logistical concerns,” Indrani Malkani, chairman of VCAN, said.