Politicians can make any remarks but court’s shoulders broad: Mumbai HC

:

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday remarked that it does not pay any heed to remarks made by politicians and others against the judiciary and said shoulders of the court are broad enough. As long as the court’s conscience is clean, people can say whatever they want to, it said.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice V. G. Bisht was hearing a public interest litigation seeking contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil and Shiv Sena member of Parliament Sanjay Raut for allegedly passing remarks against the judiciary. The plea has been filed by the Indian Bar Association contending that Mr. Thackeray, Mr. Patil and Mr. Raut have misused their positions and levelled several “false, scandalous and contemptuous” allegations against judges of the High Court.

The bench remarked, “Let them say anything they want to say about the judiciary. Our shoulders are broad enough for such remarks. As long as our conscience is clean, let them say whatever.”

When the bench decided to adjourn the PIL after summer vacation in end of May, the lawyer appearing for the petitioners sought an urgent hearing. The court then asked the advocate to hand over the praecipe (a legal application seeking urgent hearing).

The PIL also seeks contempt action against Ms. Thackeray, editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna and its printer and publisher, Vivek Kadam.

“The respondents are in power and are involved in a campaign of scandalizing the entire judicial system only because judgements rendered by courts do not suit them. They plan to keep their opponents in jail or to cause them harassment by the misuse of power and police machinery, (which) failed due to the orders of this Court and the Supreme Court.”

The plea mentions instances of slogans raised against the judges of the Bombay High Court after those in Bharatiya Janata Party, in the Kirit Somaiya case, have got relief from court.