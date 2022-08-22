Political slugfest over Dahi Handi continues in Maharashtra

Recently, Mr. Shinde had announced his government would recognize the Dahi Handi

A govinda falls after breaking a dahi-handi (curd-pot) suspended in the air as a human pyramid collapses beneath him during celebrations for the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth of the Hindu god lord Krishna, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The political sabre-rattling over the ‘Dahi Handi’ festival continued in Maharashtra with Industries Minister and Eknath Shinde-faction Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant hitting out at the Opposition for attempting to ‘mislead’ the public over the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s decision to elevate the festival to the status of an adventure sport.

Recently, during the Janmashthami celebrations, Mr. Shinde announced his government would recognize the Dahi Handi – where human towers are formed by participants known as Govindas who attempt to reach out the earthen pot containing curds – as an adventure sport.

Mr. Shinde had also announced a 5% reservation to the ‘Govindas’ in government jobs, which has caused a furore amongst the Opposition parties as well as students across the State.

Clarifying doubts over the issue, Mr. Samant said the reservation would not affect the prospects of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) students in any manner as the reservation would be included within the sports quota itself.

He accused the opposition (particularly the NCP) of trying to malign the new government merely because it had recognized a traditional Hindu festival as an adventure sport.

“This coalition government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is taking decisions in the interest of the people. The recognition of Dahi handi – a Hindu festival - as an adventure sport will help make the sport known at a global level,” said Mr. Samant.

Remarking that there was an “atmosphere of excitement” among the Govindas owing to the State government’s announcements, he said that the reservation criteria would be formulated after studying the guidelines of the Supreme Court and those stipulated by the Central Government.

“No one should oppose this positive announcement merely for the sake of opposition given that there has been a long-standing demand to accord Dahi Handi such recognition,” said Mr. Samant, rebuking the NCP and other opposition parties.

Meanwhile, in a show of strength against the beleaguered MVA coalition, Mr. Fadnavis attended a massive Dahi handi celebration in Amravati district at the behest of MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband, Ravi Rana.

The political duo who had been briefly arrested by the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray regime for threatening to recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in front of Mr. Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ earlier this year.

“Under the new government, anyone can recite the Hanuman Chalisa without fear while all festivals, be it Ganesh festivities, Diwali will be celebrated with great fervour,” Mr. Fadnavis said, in a jibe at Mr. Thackeray’s Sena faction and the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Shinde government’s announcement on Dahi Handi, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said it was “not a thoughtful decision” as Dahi Handi was not linked to any sports associations.

“How will one keep a record of Govindas, their qualifications among other things?” he questioned.

Echoing Mr. Pawar, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal demanded to know how the process of the registration of Govindas would take place at the taluka, district and state levels and who would qualify for the jobs while criticizing the ruling government for taking a purely populist decision.