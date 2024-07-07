Worli hit-and-run: CM Eknath Shinde assures justice, Aaditya Thackeray hopes ‘there will be no political refuge’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the law was equal for everyone and no one would be spared after a woman died when the two-wheeler on which she was travelling with her husband was hit by a BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area.

The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control at around 5:30 a.m., a Worli police station official said. The deceased's husband sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the police.

“Kaveri Nakhwa fell on the road. Passersby alerted police about the incident. She was rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Kaveri and her husband are fisherfolk and were on their way home in Worli Koliwada from Sassoon Dock in Colaba,” he said.

The driver of the car, Rajesh Shah, and one more occupant identified as Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat have been booked and detained, the Worli police station official said.

A statement from the Mumbai Police said that the police added that the diver fled from the spot following the incident. The police emphasized that the luxury car belonged to the leader of a political party based in Maharashtra’s Palghar. “The luxury car belongs to a leader of a political party based in Palghar and his son was sitting in the car with the driver,” said the police.

Asked if the man involved in the accident was a Shiv Sena leader’s son, Mr. Shinde said, “The law is equal for all and the Government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law.”

“The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray said he would not go into the “political leanings” of the driver of the car, but hoped “there will be no political refuge by the regime”. In a post on X, he said, “Visited the Worli Police Station today and met with senior police officers investigating into the hit and run case that occurred in Worli today. I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully there will be no political refuge by the regime,” Thackeray said.

Mr. Thackeray said he and his MLC colleague Sunil Shinde met Pradip Nakhwa, the victim's husband, and promised all help to ensure the accused are brought to justice.