Policewoman’s daughter writes to CM seeking help to locate mother’s body

The daughter of slain assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey requesting him to help find her mother’s body.

In a letter dated February 10, Siddhi Gore, also called Suchi at home, has begun with wishing Mr. Thackrey for Shiv Jayanti. She speaks about the hard times she has been facing at home since she was six.

Suchi, who is now 10-and-a-half years old, highlights how her father, Raju Gore, has been frequently travelling to Mumbai for hearings in the case. She says a police officer killed her mother and now she is afraid that the police might harm her father too.

The letter criticises former CM Devendra Fadnavis who had kept the father-daughter duo waiting for a whole day at Mantralaya promising to meet them, but did not grant them an audience. She further says her father has been wanting to meet Mr. Thackrey but then she recollects her experience with Mr. Fadnavis, and she feels afraid.

She speaks of Assistant Commissioner of Police Sangeeta Alphonso who managed to nab the culprits but could not carry out enough search operations to locate the body due to lack of funds.

“She had written the letter herself without informing us. Suchi is in Class V and is very active in co-curricular activities in school. She has been hearing all the discussions in the house since day one and also accompanies me sometimes to Mumbai from Kolhapur,” Mr. Gore said.

Mr. Gore also said his daughter knew he had been wanting to meet Mr. Thackrey and since it was not happening, she gave it a try with the letter requesting the CM to meet him. “She photocopied the letter at school, despatched it by speed post, and then told us about it.”

He also said as per media reports, the weapons used in the Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M.M. Kalburgi, and Gauri Lankesh cases were dumped in Vashi creek and the CBI was taking the help of U.S.-based technology to find them. “I would like to request the CM if the same technology could be used to find my wife’s body as well.”

Bidre was posted with the protection of civil rights unit in Konkan Bhavan, Belapur, and was a resident of Roadpali in Kalamboli. She went missing on April 15, 2016, and a missing person’s case was registered on July 14, following a complaint by her brother Anand Bidre.

On January 31, 2017, a kidnapping case was registered after which the key suspect, police inspector Abhay Kurundkar, who was attached to the Thane Rural police, was arrested on December 7.

After it was revealed in the investigations that the missing policewoman was murdered, sections of murder were invoked on February 27, 2018.