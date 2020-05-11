Mumbai

Policeman who died found to be COVID-19 positive

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Mumbai Police who died on Friday was confirmed to have been COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

According to police officials, the ASI was posted with a police station in central Mumbai and was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on Thursday. Doctors had sent his samples to test for COVID-19, but he passed away in the early hours of Friday.

On Saturday night, the police received test reports which confirmed him to be the seventh fatality of the pandemic in the State police force.

The ASI is the fourth policeman posted in Mumbai to succumb to the virus.

The city and State police forces paid tribute to the policeman on their Twitter handles on Sunday. As many as 786 police personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the State so far, with 350 of them being from Mumbai.

On Saturday, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh changed the display picture on his social media platforms to the Maharashtra Police logo as an expression of solidarity with the police for their efforts in the face of personal risk. By Saturday night, many film personalities, including actors Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan, had followed suit.

