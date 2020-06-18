Policeman succumbs to COVID-19

A 58-year-old head constable with a police station in western Mumbai died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Although he is the second constable with the same station to succumb to the virus, the police station is not being considered at risk, as neither had been reporting to work.
The victim, who passed away on Tuesday night, had been on leave since April, as he was in the high-risk age group. A senior official said the Worli resident only came in for urgent work like court-related matters. “He tested positive on June 7 and was admitted to Nair hospital,” the officer said.
On Monday, a police constable with the station, who had been admitted to SevenHills Hospital since May 3, died. The senior police inspector in charge of the station said all necessary precautions are being taken, but no personnel have been quarantined.
Deputy Commissioner Police (Headquarters-I) N. Ambika said as of Wednesday, the death toll in the Mumbai Police is 30, while the case tally is 2,270.
