Policeman hurt after being dragged by speeding biker

An assistant police inspector (API) posted at Dongri police station was injured after being hit and dragged by a speeding motorbike during a routine nakabandi on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 7.30 a.m. on the P.D’Mello Road stretch of the Eastern Freeway.

Officers said as part of the lockdown, a nakabandi set up at the spot was being enforced by six personnel, including API Vijendra Dhurat (40), when they saw a biker approaching the barricades at a high speed.

Even after being signalled to stop, the biker, identified as Khajabi Sheikh Naeem (40), tried to ride away.

“The accused increased his speed and tried racing away from the location, but Mr. Dhurat managed to catch the handhold behind the back seat. In the process, he was dragged for over 25 feet before the bike lost its balance and skidded to a stop,” police sub-inspector Arafat Siddiqui, Dongri police station, said.

Mr. Dhurat suffered injuries to his hands, legs and shoulders, and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Mr. Naeem was arrested by the other personnel on duty at the time.

“Mr. Naeem has been charged with causing injury to a public servant on duty with an intent to prevent him from discharging his duty under the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court later in the day, and has been remanded in police custody till Friday,” Mr. Siddiqui said.