Policeman foils Thane woman’s bid to end life

A police officer from Thane on Tuesday risked his life to foil the suicide bid of a 22-year-old woman, a civic official said. It was the woman, Preeti Kini’s, second suicide attempt within a week.

A resident of Ambivli in Kalyan, Ms. Kini was recovering from the injuries she had inflicted on herself on July 17 when she tried to take her life once again on Tuesday morning.

The woman climbed to the fifth floor of the police quarters here around 9 a.m. and was sitting on the ledge of the building, said Santosh Kadam, who heads the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

She was spotted by a resident of the building who raised an alarm.

“Assistant police inspector Vishwas Jadhav of Shantinagar police station, who is a resident of the fifth floor, rushed out of his flat and pulled the woman to safety,” Mr. Kadam said.

On July 17, too, Ms. Kini had tried to end her life in front of the District Rural Police headquarters, but was saved by police personnel. She had told police at the time that she wanted to take her life as her in-laws were not allowing her to meet her husband.

Ms. Kini was rushed to JJ Hospital. Meanwhile, the police are investigating how she got discharged from a hospital and managed to enter the police quarters.