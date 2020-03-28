Police trace starving handloom workers after video goes viral

The Bhoiwada police on Saturday traced a group of 30 starving handloom workers in Bhiwandi after their video went viral on WhatsApp and arranged food for them for the next few days. However, they are still looking for a long-term solution.

According to police officials, the video showed the labourers sitting with masks at a safe distance from each other while one of them described their plight in Hindi. Hundreds of daily wagers in the handloom town of Bhiwandi have been struggling to make ends meet after the State went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Grabbing attention

The widely circulated video caught the attention of the Bhoiwada police around 10.30 a.m. Senior police inspector K.A. Kapre said, “We traced the workers by circulating the information to constables at the station. Contacting and locating the handloom workers took 45 minutes. We then contacted the owner of the mill and got in touch with Nirman, a local NGO, to provide them with immediate relief.”

By 12.30 p.m., sufficient dal and rice to last for a few days were handed over to the 30 workers, who mostly hail from Bihar and Jharkhand and live in Razzak compound on Kariwali road.

Mujim Ansari, the sole earner in his family of five, said, “We are grateful to the police for their quick response. We haven’t been given a permanent solution yet, but I am happy that my family has food to sustain ourselves for a short while.”

Police officials said they are awaiting a response from the employer to work out a long-term solution for the handloom workers.