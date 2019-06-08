Police suspect man murdered woman before killing himself in Khandeshwar

Two days after a couple was found dead in a hotel at Khandeshwar, the police suspect that the man had committed suicide after killing the woman as he was fed up of her pressure to get married to her.

The accused, Raosaheb Jyotirao Dusingh (50), a resident of Sion-Koliwada, was found dead while the 34-year-old woman from Chembur was found dead on the bed on Wednesday.

Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, said, “The couple had been having an extramarital affair for the last 10 years. Both had two children each. In the course of investigation, we learnt that the woman frequently visited his house and demanded money, and also forced him to marry her. We doubt that frustration might have led to the murder and suicide.”

The couple checked into the hotel room on Tuesday and were supposed to check out on Wednesday. Even after the check-out time, when the couple did not come out, hotel officials started knocking on the door. When they tried to open the door with a duplicate key, they found the door locked from inside. Later, they informed the police and in their presence, the staff entered the room through the window and found the couple dead.

“Since Dusing was carrying a nylon rope, we suspect it was a planned act. He first assaulted the woman with a chair on her head, strangulated her with the rope, and then killed himself,” Yogesh More, senior police inspector, Khandeshwar police station, said.

A case of murder against Dusing was registered with the Khandeshwar police.