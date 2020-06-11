Police staff get exclusive care centre in Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai

11 June 2020 00:41 IST

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Kalamboli police headquarters, which has 50 beds exclusively for police staffers.

“It has been three months since the pandemic broke out and police officials too are falling prey to the virus since they have been frontline workers,” Mr. Deshmukh said after the inauguration.

Around 3,000 police officials in the State have been infected, and 35 have died. All commissionerates and superintendents of police have been asked to set up CCCs exclusively for the police staffers and their families, he said.

“If any police staffer feels that his health is down even slightly, we have asked them to call the helpline and get quarantined at the centres,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

The State government is providing ₹50 lakh ex-gratia to the families of police staffers who have lost their lives to the infection, ₹10 lakh is being given from the welfare fund, the bank that provides salaries will pay ₹5 lakh, and in some places, NGOs too are contributing to them. Besides, the deceased’s heirs are given jobs as per their eligibility and qualification. “Staffers between 50 and 55 years of age are given light police station work, making sure they don’t get stressed out, while those above 55 years of age are asked to stay home, and are receiving their salaries on time,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

Mr. Deshmukh also visited a centre started a month ago in the three-storey Savli building at Sector 5 in Nerul, meant for housing distressed women rescued by the police, but not in use for the past few years.

Savli currently houses 18 patients, 15 of whom are COVID-19-positive, while three are under quarantine. Of the 18, two are officers, nine are staffers (one is a woman constable) and seven are patients’ family members. The first floor is a quarantine centre, which has 10 beds for men and four for women. The second floor is for male patients while the third floor is for female patients, who are found to be COVID-19-positive.

Savli has Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation doctors visiting the patients twice a day. “They are provided with food as well. We also have 25 beds reserved at D.Y. Patil Hospital where patients with severe symptoms will be shifted,” said Shivraj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters.