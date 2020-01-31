Police restrain protesters outside Republic TV office

Ten people, including some journalists and a few protesters who had gathered outside Republic TV’s office in Lower Parel, were taken to Worli police station around 11.40 p.m. on Thursday.

Around 15 people had gathered for the protest, called #ReclaimTheRepublic. Among those taken to the police station were comedian Aditi Mittal, freelance journalist Bhanuj Kappal, photographer Anurag Banerjee, a journalist from Bloomberg Quint and a former Scroll journalist.

“We [had] just reached there [when] they stopped me, checked my ID card. Then I walked around the corner and spoke to some friends over the phone,” Mr. Kappal said. “We were going back to our bikes when the cops came up and detained us. We told them we were press. But they said ‘Baad mein card dikhana [show us your press card later]’.”

The protesters were waiting for more than an hour at the police station before a senior police officer showed up.

Mr. Kappal was at the Mumbai Bagh protest earlier in the evening and decided to go to Lower Parel to see what was happening when the incident occurred. He said the police officials who took them to the station were “kind of aggressive but not violent”. The police did not take any statement, but noted down their names and addresses.

Ms. Mittal said she got to the site of the protest to see heavy police deployment. “I was accosted by three policewoman who I told that I was a citizen and wanted to make my voice heard against the vicious, anti-Muslim, violent rhetoric of Arnab Goswami. They let me stand there for 10 minutes after which I was taken by the same policewomen to a van and driven to Worli police station at 11:35 p.m. I was made to wait in a room in the police station with nine others, some members of the press included. We are currently still in the room.”

Shone Satheesh Babu, a freelance journalist, said he had gone to cover the protest with a couple of other journalists. “A police officer asked me some details and checked my ID. Since all the protesters had been taken away by the police, I decided to walk down the street. A police official suddenly grabbed my arm and took me inside the van. Despite showing him the IDs he didn’t relent. We have been kept at the Worli Police station for more than an hour now,” he said.

Four people from the protest were detained in a police van for a while before being let out.