Police restrain man for flouting home quarantine

Mumbai

21 March 2020 02:18 IST

A 43-year-old Dharavi resident, who had been home quarantined earlier this month, was taken into custody by the Dharavi police after he was seen outdoors on Friday.

According to police officials, the man had returned from Dubai, where he had gone to appear for a job interview, on March 18. After his return, he was examined and advised home quarantine, and the back of his hand was stamped.

“On Friday, some residents of his locality called us up to tell us that he was violating his home quarantine. We sent a team and took him to the SevenHills Hospital. No stamp was visible on his hand at the time, and he claims it came off when he took a bath,” a police officer said. The police have made a diary entry of the incident.