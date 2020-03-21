Mumbai

Police restrain man for flouting home quarantine

A 43-year-old Dharavi resident, who had been home quarantined earlier this month, was taken into custody by the Dharavi police after he was seen outdoors on Friday.

According to police officials, the man had returned from Dubai, where he had gone to appear for a job interview, on March 18. After his return, he was examined and advised home quarantine, and the back of his hand was stamped.

“On Friday, some residents of his locality called us up to tell us that he was violating his home quarantine. We sent a team and took him to the SevenHills Hospital. No stamp was visible on his hand at the time, and he claims it came off when he took a bath,” a police officer said. The police have made a diary entry of the incident.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 2:19:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/police-restrain-man-for-flouting-home-quarantine/article31123844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY