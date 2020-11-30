Police rescue woman who fell into Vashi creek

She slipped while dropping flowers into the creek from Vashi bridge

The Vashi police saved the life of a 45-year-old woman who accidentally fell into Vashi creek while throwing flowers into it at 12.30 p.m. on Sunday. Passers-by who noticed the woman fall into the creek informed the Navi Mumbai Police’s control room about the incident.

A team of personnel from the Vashi police patrolling near the bridge heard the cries for help and reached the spot within 15 minutes. The team was also alerted by the control room.

The patrolling team then alerted local fishermen Mahesh Sutar and Babu Sutar, who jumped into the creek with the float to rescue the woman. The float was tied with a rope to a boat in which the police team, comprising constables Sunil Gurav, Milind Waghmare and Hemant Devidas Bari, and the staff from the coastal security were present.

After the team rescued Hiben Laxmidas Katarmal Bhanushali, a resident of Ghatkopar, she said she was going in an autorickshaw to her daughter’s house in Koparkhairne, but stopped at the bridge to drop flowers into the creek. “She told us that she felt dizzy and fell,” senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said.

Ms. Bhanushali’s family was contacted and she was taken to Airoli hospital. After treatment, her husband and son took her home, the Vashi police said. The police had initially thought it was a case of attempted suicide.