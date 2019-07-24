Police recover stolen jewellery worth ₹62 lakh

The Amboli police have cracked the case in which jewellery worth ₹62 lakh was stolen from the house of a doctor, who was away in Bangkok attending a wedding with his family. The police recovered the jewellery within six days of the theft being reported.

“Dr. Sukhwindar Singh Duggal had filed a complaint on July 16, three days after the theft,” said Ganesh Shinde, DCP (Zone 9). The police said Dr. Duggal was in Bangkok with his family from July 10 and had asked his domestic help, Sanjeev Devgore (24), to take care of the house and belongings. Mr. Devgore had started work at Dr. Duggal’s home just eight days before the incident.

When the family was away, the servant, along with his friend Anil Ramchandra Rai (31), stole the valuables and flew to Chandigarh on July 13. Mr. Shinde said, “We have recovered 100% of the stolen items worth ₹62,04,649. The items include gold, silver and diamond jewellery, two laptops, expensive wrist watches, artificial ornaments, perfumes and ties.”

Loot equally divided

Two police teams were constituted to nab the accused and sent to Chandigarh and Bihar. The team that went to Chandigarh, Kurali and Mohali searched the area for three days before nabbing Mr. Devgore and Mr. Rai. Police said Mr. Devgore had switched off his phone and had divided the valuables equally with his friend.

The police arrested the two accused under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused have been remanded in police custody for three days. Mr. Shinde advised citizens to seek police verification of servants before appointing them.