Police probe Naxal link in contraband seizure

A Naxal angle has emerged in the Palghar police’s investigations into the source of the arms and drugs seized on Sunday. A police team is working in Madhya Pradesh to verify this link, according to sources.

On the basis of a tip-off, the Manor police and the Local Crime Branch of the Palghar police had seized three AK-47 assault rifles, four country-made handguns, ephedrine and brown sugar from two accused in Manor village. According to police sources, the large seizure had led to concerns, with the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad seeking information on the case within a few hours.

A senior officer with the Palghar police said, “Interrogation of the accused has revealed that they had procured the stash from Madhya Pradesh. Further questioning indicated the source had links to a Naxal cell in M.P. A Crime Branch team was then sent to M.P. on Monday evening.”

The officer said the accused, who are in their early 20s, seem to be transporters with no links to the Naxal cell. “The accused claim to have received the stash from a single person in M.P., but we suspect it was collected from various sources and given to the duo. This indicates that the Naxal cell has some connection in Palghar. It could be someone who was buying arms and drugs from them or helping them store the contraband. A separate team is investigating the Palghar end of the cell.”

Meanwhile, the team in M.P. is working in collaboration with the local police to trace the source of the contraband. More arrests are expected in the case this week, sources said.