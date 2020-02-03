Police prevent suicide after Goregaon man tweets at them

The police on Sunday prevented a suicide by talking a 39-year-old Goregaon resident out of the drastic decision.

The man, Nilesh Bedekar, had tweeted at the Mumbai Police handle, saying, “I am going to commit suicide, so please tell me the punishment for this crime.” Policeman Sameer Salve, who was on duty, requested Mr. Bedekar to share his contact details.

When Mr. Bedekar did so and also gave his address, Mr. Salve called him and talked him out of ending his life. Mr. Salve also alerted the main police control room and the Vanrai police station.

Inspector Mahesh Nivetkar rushed to Mr. Bedekar’s home and talked to him about his domestic issues. Mr. Bedekar was then taken for a medical check-up and later to the police station, where he was counselled and sent home.