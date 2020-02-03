Police prevent suicide after Goregaon man tweets at them

The police on Sunday prevented a suicide by talking a 39-year-old Goregaon resident out of the drastic decision.
The man, Nilesh Bedekar, had tweeted at the Mumbai Police handle, saying, “I am going to commit suicide, so please tell me the punishment for this crime.” Policeman Sameer Salve, who was on duty, requested Mr. Bedekar to share his contact details.
When Mr. Bedekar did so and also gave his address, Mr. Salve called him and talked him out of ending his life. Mr. Salve also alerted the main police control room and the Vanrai police station.
Inspector Mahesh Nivetkar rushed to Mr. Bedekar’s home and talked to him about his domestic issues. Mr. Bedekar was then taken for a medical check-up and later to the police station, where he was counselled and sent home.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.