Police plan to launch “virtual appointment system” in Pune

Pune

06 June 2020 08:58 IST

The Pune police are planning to launch a “virtual appointment system” for citizens to speak to officers online and get their grievances redressed.

The initiative, to be initially launched at the police commissionerate, has been conceived against the backdrop of an increase in crime cases since relaxations in the lockdown.

In normal course, people with grievances approach the police commissioner’s office or the police station concerned. Senior officials then take cognisance of the matter and initiate necessary action. However, this system was halted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

