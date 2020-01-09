Police oppose DIG’s anticipatory bail plea

The Taloja police on Wednesday opposed the anticipatory bail application of Nishikant More, Deputy Inspector General (Motor Transport), Pune, saying it would be dangerous to grant his plea as Mr. More was untraceable. “With the victim also going missing since Monday night, and the alleged accused being untraceable, it is risky to grant anticipatory bail to him. Hence we said in court that we were opposed to this. The court however has given a further date of Thursday,” said senior inspector Kashinath Chavan.

Meanwhile, even a day after she went missing after leaving behind a “suicide” note, the 17-year-old victim who had accused Mr. More of molestation, is yet to be found. “Even as the girl is still missing, we believe she would be safe. She had left a note saying she plans to commit suicide but in the CCTV footage, she is seen jumping over the society gate with a bag. Any person intending to commit suicide would not take a huge bag with her. Moreover, her friend who works with her family’s business, has also been missing from the same time. The phone of the Kharghar-based friend, in his early 20s, was switched off around 1 a.m. on Tuesday while the girl’s phone was switched off around 11.55 p.m. on Monday,” a police officer said. The family of the friend has registered a missing person complaint with the police.

After leaving home around 11.30 p.m., the girl had WhatsApped images of her “suicide” letter to her father before switching off the phone. The letters were also found in her notebook in her bedroom. Since there was a society meeting going on near the main gate of the society where she resided in Taloja, she jumped over another gate and left on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the family has alleged that a man who introduced himself as the CM’s driver met the father of the victim in court on Wednesday and threatened him. “We do not know if he really was CM’s driver. He told my father we should think properly before giving a statement in court or else we would face consequences,” the girl’s brother said.