Police on lookout for man who cheated doctor of ₹6.5 lakh

The Kamothe police are on the lookout for a builder who cheated a doctor by promising a flat at Vichumbe village in Panvel.

Dr. Sunil Samatkar, a resident of Sewri, used to work at a hospital in Parel in 2014, where he met Sushant Pawar, a friend of his colleague. Mr. Pawar said he was a builder from Kamothe and had an office at Sector 36 under the name Anway group builders and developers. He told Dr. Samatkar about his new project at Vichumbe village in Panvel, where bookings were open, and the latter showed interest.

On April 10, 2015, the duo entered into an MoU in which Mr. Pawar said the possession of the flat would be given in 18 months. From then to January 22, 2016, Dr. Samatkar paid ₹6.5 lakh for the flat. However, when he demanded to see the construction, Mr. Pawar started avoiding him. Finally, Mr. Samatkar managed to reach the plot where the builder had claimed the project was coming up, and found a barren plot with no construction. The doctor asked Mr. Pawar to return the money and the latter gave him a cheque for ₹5 lakh, which bounced.

Mr. Samatkar the filed a cheque bouncing case in court, and it ordered a warrant against Mr. Pawar. The builder, however, could not be found at the address given by the police. Mr. Samatkar then filed a complaint with the Kamothe police. “We suspect that he would have cheated many more people in similar way. We are investigating the case and are yet to make any arrest,” a police officer from Kamothe police station said.