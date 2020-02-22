Police officer booked for assaulting man at station

The Mahim police on Friday booked one of their officers for allegedly assaulting a man at the police station.

The accused has been identified as police sub-inspector Gabhinath Satav. Officials said on Thursday Mahim resident Nadeem Sheikh approached the police station to report that his 14-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter had been missing since the previous night. In keeping with the procedure on missing minors, a case of kidnapping was registered against unknown persons.

“On Thursday evening, Mr. Sheikh went back to the police station to inquire about the progress in the case. Mr. Satav was on duty at the time, and Mr. Sheikh asked him what was being done to locate his children, which led to an argument. Mr. Satav slapped Mr. Sheikh, who fell and hit his head on a table,” an officer with the Mumbai Police said.

The officer said another Mahim resident Ganesh Jalgaonkar, who was also present at the time, lodged a complaint against Mr. Satav. He has been booked for assault and endangering life and personal safety under the Indian Penal Code, while a departmental enquiry has been initiated against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-V) Niyati Thaker said, “Inquiries against Mr. Satav are still under way.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Sheikh’s children returned home safe on Thursday. While they initially claimed that they had been kidnapped, they later confessed that they were scared to go home early as they had bunked their tuition classes and hence cooked up a story.

Mr. Sheikh’s condition is said to be stable and out of danger.