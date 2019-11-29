Police mistakenly detain burkha-clad women

In a bizarre case, three burkha-clad women were mistakenly detained by the police in Nhava Sheva after some villagers suspected them to be kidnappers.

The women, who belong to Taloja, had come to Gavhan village in Nhava Sheva to confront another woman, who was having an extra marital affair with one of their husbands.

Marital issues

The three women included a teacher, her friend and sister. The teacher has discovered that her husband, who was a manager at a private firm in Belapur, had been dating the receptionist of his office, who was also married and had children.

On Wednesday night, the three women set out in search of the receptionist in Gavhan. To find her house, they used the name of her children and asked villagers where they stayed. “Since they were asking about a child, the villagers suspected them to have some evil intentions,” inspector Pramod Jadhav said.

On finding the receptionist’s house, the women removed their veils before her. Since the woman had met her boss’s wife at office get togethers, she recognised her and the confrontation turned into a quarrel. The villagers heard the commotion and thought that the women were kidnapping the children. On seeing the crowd, the trio got scared and tried to flee, strengthening the villagers suspicion.

“The villagers informed us and we nabbed them. Later, after speaking to them and the woman from Gavhan, we learnt the truth. Both parties said they had no complaints and hence we let them go,” Mr. Jadhav said. He also said any posts or forwards on social media, accusing the three women to be kidnappers, should not be believed or circulated.