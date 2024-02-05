Police lathicharge supporters of Islamic preacher as he is detained in hate speech case in Mumbai

February 05, 2024 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - Mumbai

Gujarat Police probing a hate speech case on Sunday detained Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari in Mumbai and left with him in the evening, an official said.

Police resorted to mild lathicharge as hundreds of supporters of the Mufti gathered outside Ghatkopar police station demanding his immediate release, bringing traffic to a standstill in the area, the official said.

The Gujarat Police team has left with Azhari, the official added.

Junagadh Police arrested two persons on Saturday after a video of an inflammatory speech allegedly delivered by the preacher went viral on social media, a Gujarat Police officer has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speech was delivered at an event held on an open ground near the 'B' division police station in Junagadh on the night of January 31, he said.

After the video went viral, a First Information Report was registered against Azhari and local organizers Mohammad Yousuf Malek and Azim Habib Odedara under Indian Penal Code sections 153B (promoting enmity between different religious groups) and 505 (2) (making statements conducive to public mischief).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT