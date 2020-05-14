Police lathi charge protesting migrants, arrange trains to send them home

The Nagpada police on Wednesday morning had to resort to lathi charge after hundreds of migrants flocked in a narrow lane in Mumbai Central, demanding that they be sent back home immediately. The police subsequently arranged for trains to take them to their native places.

The migrants, mainly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, gathered near the Ripon Hotel in Mumbai Central,demanding that they be put on trains to their native places, as they had run out of money for house-rent, food and water. Police personnel on duty at the spot tried reasoning with them, telling them that they were violating the lockdown, but the numbers only kept swelling, after which the police resorted to lathi charge.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Shahaji Umap said, “A meeting was later held at the Nagpada Police Station, during which the migrants were reassured that trains would be arranged to take them to their native places.

Subsequently, three trains were arranged to take them back home. Two of them left earlier in the day, while the third left at 11 p.m. Mr Umap said that securing the requisite permissions was taking time.

"The people are desperate to go home, but procedure requires us to collect their information, get the NOCs from the state government, apply to the Railway authorities for approval and then arrange for the trains. The Railways, too, are burdened with their own limitations,” Mr Umap said.

Meanwhile, the Nagpada Police have registered an offence of unlawful assembly, disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant and negligent act likely to spread infection or disease dangerous to life under the Indian Penal Code , along with relevant sections under the Disaster Management Act, and the newly amended Epidemic Diseases Act. Four of the migrants were taken into custody and later released after being issued a notice under provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).