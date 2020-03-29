Police issue e-passes to Navi Mumbai residents

The Navi Mumbai Police started issuing e-passes to residents for stepping out to buy groceries and medicines on Friday night. So far, the police have received more than 2,000 applications.

“The applications take around an hour and a half to get either approved or rejected. There are people applying for non-essential travel outside Navi Mumbai, which we are rejecting. Only urgent applications within our jurisdiction will be approved,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.

Four teams are processing the applications and the Assistant Commissioner of Police is taking the final call. Pravin Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, said, “ACPs and our personnel are working 24x7 on rotation basis. They are also monitoring Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp to address the issues of people. Everyone needs to stay indoors for their safety. People are permitted to venture outside only for one hour for valid reasons.”

He added, “Time, source and destination of the applicant is recorded on the e-pass. After approval, the applicant will receive a PDF of the e-pass. The applicant will have to produce the government ID and phone used to book the e-pass. We are working on developing a software to extend the duration for relevant cases and uploading documents when needed.”

Mr. Kumar said, “Every housing society has to take initiatives to make sure no member steps outside unnecessarily. Over 900 people are now home quarantined in Navi Mumbai. A sticker is pasted outside each person’s flat so that others can be vigilant.”