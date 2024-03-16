GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police invokes MCOCA against 18 for property fraud  

Nagpur police on Thursday invoked MCOCA against 18 people who are accused in a property fraud case

March 16, 2024 02:41 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Nagpur police on Thursday invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 18 people who are accused in a property fraud case. According to police, a 63-year-old woman, living in Navjeevan Colony in Gajanan Nagar, Nagpur, learnt that her property (land) of 3,000 square feet in Mouza Nara had been illegally sold for ₹5 lakh without her approval. The fraudsters had arranged false paperwork that they were using to sell to a person named Imam Khan Abdul Rahim Khan. The victim, owner of the property, filed a complaint last year on November 6, 2023, according to Rahul Madne, Deputy Commissioner of Police.  

Police discovered that the accused forged government victim’s documents, like, Aadhaar card and PAN card. Mr. Khan, who was purchasing the land had connections with employees of the registrar’s office who assisted him in making fake land files and other documents.

Mr. Madne said that during a search of the home and vehicles of the accused, land registries, fake identification cards, original land papers, fake non-agriculture order papers, counterfeit currency, fake stamp papers and tickets were discovered. Police also recovered 12 fake currency notes of ₹500 denomination from the accused Mr. Khan’s car. “The accused in the crime has been involved in multiple cases of land fraud and has a history of involvement in organised crime that led the police to invoke MCOCA against them. The five accused are in police custody whereas, others have secured bail,” the police said.

