Police help migrant workers get money back, board train home

A group of 90 labourers from West Bengal might have lost their hard-earned savings to an exploitative lorry owner, had it not been for the intervention of the Mumbai Police.

According to the V.P. Road police, the migrants were trying to return home since the lockdown began. Before the Central government started running special trains, the group had approached a Kalyan-based owner of a fleet of lorries, who agreed to take them home in two vehicles for ₹5 lakh. The owner allegedly also took ₹1 lakh from them in advance.

Meanwhile, the V.P. Road police, in whose jurisdiction the group was living, contacted them on Monday to tell them there was space available for them aboard a train.

“We have created a database of migrants from each State. Whenever a train is ready for that that particular State, we inform the representative of labourers hailing from there a day before its scheduled departure. When we informed these men about their chance to go home, they told us about the ₹1 lakh paid to the lorry owner,” senior police inspector Gulabrao More said.

They also told the police that the lorry owner was now refusing to return their money, and that they were reluctant to part with such a large amount for nothing. The police intervened, warned the lorry owner of legal action, and made him return the money. The group of 90 were put on a train from Mumbai Central railway station on Tuesday morning.

After boarding the train, the group recorded a video thanking Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government for helping them. The video was later uploaded on the Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle.