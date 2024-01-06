GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police form special team to probe emails threatening blasts in Mumbai

The mails were sent from a single email ID and the sender had not been identified yet

January 06, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: VIJAY BATE

The Mumbai Police has formed a special team to investigate emails which threatened that bomb blasts will be carried out at multiple places in the city, an official said on Saturday.

The team is trying to trace the sender of the emails from the IP address from where they originated, an official of the Colaba police station said.

The mails were sent from a single email ID and the sender had not been identified yet, he added.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Friday against unidentified persons after the management of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Colaba received an email which said bombs had been planted at more than eight locations including the museum, Nehru Science Centre in Worli, and Byculla zoo in central Mumbai.

The other institutions named in the email received the same threat.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad searched the museum, located in south Mumbai, but nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1) (b) (circulating rumour with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), and other relevant provisions was registered at the Colaba police station, he added.

