Police find a link between two who drowned at Juhu, Versova

Relatives of Hasan Sheikh, who drowned at Juhu beach on Tuesday, have told the police that he was seen in the company of Rignisha Vishal, who was found dead at Versova beach two hours later, police sources said on Wednesday.

Post-mortem report of Hasan (20) and Rignisha (19) confirmed that they died due to drowning.

According to police sources, the connection between the duo was established when their bodies were taken to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for autopsy.

“At the mortuary, while we were making inquiries with Sheikh’s family, one of his relatives told us that he had seen pictures of Sheikh with a girl. Rignisha’s body had just come in from Versova police station at the time, and on a hunch, we asked the relative to send us a picture of the girl that Sheikh was seen with,” an officer with the Juhu police said.

On Tuesday night, Sheikh’s relative shared the picture with the Juhu police, who compared it with Rignisha’s face and confirmed that it was indeed her. “Sheikh's relative has told us that the two seemed to be in a relationship. We are obtaining CCTV camera footage of Sheikh’s residence and the orphanage where Rignisha was staying, to track their movements, and are also making inquiries with their friends and family members,” the officer said.

The police said while there is no concrete evidence to indicate that their deaths were suicide, teams are making inquiries along the beach to find out if anyone saw them together on Monday night.

“It is also possible that the duo drowned in a completely different location farther north, like Aksa beach in Malad, which is closer from Goregaon, after which their bodies might have been carried towards Juhu. During this season, the water current flows from north towards south-west,” another officer, who is part of the investigation, said.