Police drop lost woman, infant back home

Navi Mumbai

12 June 2020 00:50 IST

Woman left house in Ahmednagar after a domestic quarrel, landed in Nhava Sheva

The Nhava Sheva police recently played guardian angels to a woman who left home in Ahmednagar with her four-month-old infant after a domestic spat, intending to go to her uncle’s place in Pune.

On June 1, following the spat, Sheetal Raju Khandare (22), took a lift from a truck driver, who dropped her off at Chakan as he had to take a detour from there to Mumbai. Ms. Khandare then requested another truck driver to drop her off at Pune. The driver instead dropped her at Nhava Sheva as he had to go to JNPT.

Ms. Khandare began to wander in the area and soon had street dogs chasing her. She began to run, and accidentally spotted a police station, which she initially thought was someone’s house. “She had a fight with her husband and she had left home with her daughter along with their belongings. On reaching here, we first contacted her uncle in Pune whose place she had planned to go to. Be he refused to take her in and switched off his phone,” said senior police inspector Pramod Jadhav from Nhava Sheva police station.

The next day, the police officials took her to various ‘mahila ashrams’ which denied her entry due to the fear of COVID-19. “We had conducted her medical screening, and still, the ashrams denied her entry. She stayed in the women’s room at the police station with a woman constable,” said assistant police inspector Jyoti Gaikwad from the Nhava Sheva police station.

On June 3, there was cyclone and since the police station had a tin roof, the police officials shifted her and her baby into the police vehicle. On the same day, the police tried contacting her brother and mother at Washim tehsil but due to the cyclone, neither of them were reachable. Finally, they got through to her sister in Ahmednagar.

“The sister was not well-to-do, and worked at a brick kiln. She said there was no way she could reach Nhava Sheva and requested that Ms. Khandare not be admitted anywhere due to the pandemic. She requested us to drop Ms. Khandare at her house,” said Ms. Jadhav.

On June 4, after obtaining special permission from Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Ashok Dudhe, Ms. Gaikwad, along with constable Nilesh Bhosale drove to Ahmednagar. She was handed over to her sister at the Supa police station in the city. “After a few days, she contacted us to let us know that her mother and brother have agreed to come to Ahmednagar and that differences with her husband have been sorted,” Ms. Gaikwad said. Mr. Jadhav now plans to send a report on the incident to the police commissioner, commending the police’s good deed.