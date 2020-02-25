Police detain protesters at Marine Drive

Mumbai

25 February 2020 02:20 IST

Vigil at Gateway of India also stopped from happening

The police on Monday detained eight protesters at Marine Drive and stopped a vigil called at Gateway Of India to protest the violence against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in Delhi on Monday.

A small group of protesters had gathered at Marine Drive around 11.30 p.m. for a candlelight vigil.

“Eight people have been taken to the police station. They will be released after half an hour,” said DCP (Zone I) Sangram Singh Nishandar. The protesters were taken to Azad Maidan police station.

Advertising

Advertising

A human rights activist and lawyer who was protesting also alleged that she was manhandled by the police.

Earlier in the evening, a message calling people to gather at Gateway of India from 10 p.m. to midnight started doing the rounds on social media. The police, as soon as they learned about it, made it clear that the gathering did not have permission and would not be allowed.

“No gathering of any kind will be allowed at any location in the city except the designated space for protests, which is Azad Maidan. All those who indulge in any unlawful gathering shall be arrested and offences registered against them,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

Colaba police officials said barricades were set up at all roads leading to Gateway of India, sealing it off for pedestrians and vehicular traffic at 9 p.m. Civilians were also cleared from the spot. Heavy bandobast stayed in place till the early hours of Tuesday.