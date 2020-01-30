Police deny permission for QAM’s Pride March

Since 2008, Mumbai has been celebrating the queer community with an annual Pride March on the first weekend in February. But for the first time now, the Mumbai Police have denied permission to the community to assemble at and march from August Kranti Maidan.

“The police are saying they have information from their sources that there is most likely to be a pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clash during the parade,” said Sakshi of Gaysi, a collective of and for queer women, and a member of Queer Azaadi Mumbai (QAM) comprising several queer groups, which organises the march. “Hence, in order to protect us and the queer community in the city they are taking this action.”

Ms. Sakshi said the move is disappointing especially when officials cite safety as the primary reason for denying permission and cancelling the march. Besides, the march will require additional permissions to display political sloganeering during the rally that also ends at August Kranti Maidan.

A letter, signed by senior police inspector Rajendra Mohite, Gamdevi police station, said, “We have received information to indicate that slogans will be raised and placards displayed against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the march. Hence, permission for the march is denied, and doing it without permission would amount to a congisable offence. Please note that action will have to be taken if the rally is still held.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Rajiv Jain said Humsafar Trust — a queer organisation instrumental in QAM — had submitted an application seeking permission for the Pride March like every year. “We learned from our sources that they also intend to raise other issues and verified the information with them. When they confirmed this, we told them that they could only protest these issues at Azad Maidan, as it is the legally designated space. They agreed with us and on Wednesday gave us in writing that they would be holding a rally at Azad Maidan,” Mr. Jain said.

But equal rights activist Harish Iyer, also a key member of QAM, said the community had not agreed to such stipulations, adding the suggestion was offered by the police. “We can’t have a Pride March at Azad Maidan. I think the fight to mainstream minorities’ causes is a lifelong one and the queer community doesn’t only exist in the margins or the forefront.”

Mr. Iyer said they also exist in the intersections of caste, creed, and religion. “The CAA and the NRC or any issue that affects anybody also affects queer people.”

Ms. Sakshi and Mr. Iyer confirmed that the community is currently reaching out to political parties for help and could also approach court as last resort. Any decision on the march will be taken on Thursday.

(With inputs from Gautam S. Mengle)