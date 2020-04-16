Police circular aims to protect people from fake news: HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday held that the circular issued by the Mumbai Police on April 10 against the circulation of fake news on COVID-19 on social media is “prima facie to genuinely protect people from false news”.

A single Bench of Justice R.K. Deshpande was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Pankaj Rajmachikar challenging an order passed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) prohibiting the disseminating of information through messages on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

The circular issued by DCP Pranaya Ashok said, “The order stated that any content that is derogatory and discriminatory towards a particular community and which causes panic and confusion among the general public; or incites mistrust towards government functionaries and their actions taken in order to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus would be liable for prosecution.”

Government pleader Poornima Kantharia said the order was justified in today’s times. The court said, “Prima facie, the object of issuing the order seems to genuinely protect the persons from false and incorrect information being provided in respect of COVID-19 disease, which is spread all over.”

Circular issued

Meanwhile, the High Court on Wednesday issued a circular extending the current working arrangement for courts across the State till May 4 in order to de-congest them in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In continuation of the earlier circular, the Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari said all courts will ensure that minimum judges be assigned for taking up remand work and other extremely urgent matters that cannot wait beyond May 4.

This has to be followed by subordinate courts, principal district judges and principal judges in Maharashtra, Goa, and the Union Territories (UTs) of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

The circular said, “Apart from the staff assigned for dealing with specific work, all other judges and staff will not be required to attend court. All litigants, public and advocates in the States and UTs should avoid visiting the court complexes unless necessary. They should also adhere to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry while they visit courts. To avoid crowding on court premises, hearing in extremely urgent matters will be taken up through videoconferencing.”