Police chief reaches out to citizens through Twitter

Police Commissioner Parambir Singh on Tuesday went ‘live’ on Twitter, answering questions from Mumbaikars in real time to clear their doubts about the lockdown in the city.

From 3 p.m to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Singh fielded queries through his official Twitter handle, @CPMumbaiPolice. Responding to multiple questions about the lockdown, Mr. Singh said, “We are ensuring strict enforcement of the lockdown orders and legal action will be taken against those violating it. We request Mumbaikars to cooperate with us.”

Asked what steps are being taken to ensure that the lockdown orders are followed, he said all the locations are being monitored by closed circuit television cameras, patrolling vans and drone cameras.

Replying to a bank manager who complained about being pressurised to vacate his house by society members as he is required to go to work every day, Mr. Singh said, “Banking is an essential service. No one can force you to vacate. Please approach the local police station. Appropriate legal action will be taken.”

He said doctors do not need to provide any extra pass in case they want to travel for emergency cases, and their identity cards are enough.

A large number of people were concerned about refuelling of their vehicles in case of emergencies and voiced concerns like petrol pump attendants claiming that only vehicles carrying essential commodities would be given fuel, which Mr. Singh categorically denied. People also raised concerns about their elderly parents living alone, and were advised to get passes from the nearest police station as well as limit their visits to the bare minimum.

Mr. Singh also clarified that no orders have been given by the Mumbai Police to limit the working hours of grocery shops from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. “Shops selling essential commodities are allowed to stay open for 24 hours. We are recommending to housing societies to place collective orders from the nearest vegetable and grocery shops and that a few people collect them for all,” he tweeted.

The interaction also threw up gratitude and appreciation towards the police for their tireless efforts.

“All police personnel and their families are following the lockdown guidelines and health norms assiduously. They have been provided with adequate medical supplies and equipment to protect themselves from getting infected,” Mr. Singh said.

He advised citizens to immediately report to the police any attempt at rumour-mongering or capitalising on panic.