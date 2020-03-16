Police cancel all domestic, foreign tours till month-end

Mumbai

16 March 2020 02:23 IST

All city tours to places like Gateway of India as well as the Mumbai Darshan tour have been put on hold till March 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Mumbai Police, in a notification on Sunday, asked tour operators not to take any groups to foreign or domestic destinations till March 31.

Defying the order will attract action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (operations) Pranay Ashok said the measures were taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The order prohibits any kind of tour involving groups of people travelling together to a foreign or domestic destination, organised by private operators. “If found [violating the order], the police will take action against such groups,” he said.

There is always a likelihood of spread of virus through business or holiday tour groups travelling together, he said.

After confusing messages started doing the rounds, the police clarified the order aimed at preventing danger to life and safety and should not be confused with regular orders issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“However, should anyone, including private tour operators, need to travel under exceptional circumstances, they may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner of Police,” DCP Ashok said.