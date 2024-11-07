 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police ask BookMyShow to prevent black-marketing of tickets ahead of Coldplay tour

The Maharashtra Cyber found that measures taken by the platforms to avoid black-marketing of tickets are insufficient, said the official

Published - November 07, 2024 09:46 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
There are increasing number of complaints across online forums and social media about problems faced in booking tickets of such high-profile concerts and events through online platforms, police said.

There are increasing number of complaints across online forums and social media about problems faced in booking tickets of such high-profile concerts and events through online platforms, police said. | Photo Credit: AFP

Maharashtra police's cyber wing has issued a notice to online ticketing website BookMyShow, asking it to implement strict measures including sale of name-based tickets for the concerts of British band 'Coldplay' in January and other shows.

The notice was issued by the Maharashtra Cyber to prevent exploitation of fans who buy tickets from online platforms, an official said on Wednesday (November 7, 2024).

ED crack down on tickets sale ‘scam’ in Coldplay, Diljeet concerts, conducts raids in five States

There are increasing number of complaints across online forums and social media about problems faced in booking tickets of such high-profile concerts and events through online platforms, police said.

Many people reported unresponsive websites during critical booking period, police said, adding that it leads to black-marketing of tickets at exorbitant prices, sometimes as high as 10 times the original price.

The Maharashtra Cyber found that measures taken by the platforms to avoid such situations are insufficient, said the official.

Gap in legislation allowed ‘ticket scalping’, say lawyers, advocate legal, technological measures

A PIL has also been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking guidelines to curb black marketing and ticket scalping at major events, in the backdrop of alleged foul play during the online tickets sale for Coldplay’s highly anticipated concert in Navi Mumbai in January 2025.

The PIL said there are several irregularities and illegalities during the sale of tickets for major events, such as concerts, live shows and so on.

Such irregularity and illegality was witnessed in September when tickets for the Coldplay concert were made available on the BookMyShow platform, it said.

Published - November 07, 2024 09:46 am IST

Related Topics

Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.