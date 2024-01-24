Police arrest two for attack on procession in Thane on Ram temple idol consecration day

January 24, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - Thane

Two persons have been arrested by the police following an attack on a procession in Maharashtra's Thane district earlier this week, officials said on January 24. The incident occurred in Padgha area on Monday during the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya temple.

This is the third incident reported in this district.

Earlier, members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in the Muslim-dominated Naya Nagar locality in the district on Sunday night following which 13 people were taken in custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, "illegal" roadside stalls in Naya Nagar area were demolished by the local civic body using bulldozers. The action was taken a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of strict action against rioters.

On Monday, a procession taken out in Mira Road area of Thane district on the occasion of the Ram temple idol consecration in Ayodhya was pelted with stones by miscreants.

Giving details of another incident in Borivali village of Padgha area, an official said the attack took place at around 8:30 pm on Monday.

The victims, travelling on motorcycles and on foot as part of the procession, were allegedly intercepted and assaulted by a group of nearly 15 armed individuals using iron rods, wooden sticks, and sharp objects.

The attackers also vandalised several motorcycles and tore a saffron flag bearing the image of Lord Ram, the official from Padgha police station said.

The police have registered offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and have apprehended two of the accused, he said.

The hunt is going on for the remaining individuals involved in the incident, the police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT