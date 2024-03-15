Police arrest 2 for smuggling sambar deer antlers 

March 15, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Palghar police on March 14 arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling Sambar Deer antlers estimated to be ₹60 lakh.

Acting on tip-off, the police said it set up a trap for a group of smugglers who were approaching Nalasopara in Vasai and arrested two persons, who arrived in an auto-rickshaw with a bag.

When the bag was checked, a deer antler worth ₹50 lakh was found. The two are arrested for the possession of the deer antler. While interrogating the accused, police was able to seize another deer antler worth ₹10 lakh.

A case under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Forest Act is filed against the two persons. Probe is on to find out the source point of smuggling animal parts, said the police.

