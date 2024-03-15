ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest 2 for smuggling sambar deer antlers 

March 15, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

Two arrested under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the Indian Forest Act for carrying sambar deer antlers 

The Hindu Bureau

The Palghar police on March 14 arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling Sambar Deer antlers estimated to be ₹60 lakh.

Acting on tip-off, the police said it set up a trap for a group of smugglers who were approaching Nalasopara in Vasai and arrested two persons, who arrived in an auto-rickshaw with a bag.

When the bag was checked, a deer antler worth ₹50 lakh was found. The two are arrested for the possession of the deer antler. While interrogating the accused, police was able to seize another deer antler worth ₹10 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Forest Act is filed against the two persons. Probe is on to find out the source point of smuggling animal parts, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai / wildlife

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US