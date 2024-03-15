GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest 2 for smuggling sambar deer antlers 

Two arrested under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the Indian Forest Act for carrying sambar deer antlers 

March 15, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Palghar police on March 14 arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling Sambar Deer antlers estimated to be ₹60 lakh.

Acting on tip-off, the police said it set up a trap for a group of smugglers who were approaching Nalasopara in Vasai and arrested two persons, who arrived in an auto-rickshaw with a bag.

When the bag was checked, a deer antler worth ₹50 lakh was found. The two are arrested for the possession of the deer antler. While interrogating the accused, police was able to seize another deer antler worth ₹10 lakh.

A case under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Forest Act is filed against the two persons. Probe is on to find out the source point of smuggling animal parts, said the police.

Related Topics

Mumbai / wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.