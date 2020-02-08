Police add murder charge, arrest four for woman’s death in Panvel

The Panvel taluka police have added sections of murder and causing disappearance of evidence into the case of death of a 55-year-old woman.

Sharda Govind Mali was found dead in her residence at Dundre in Panvel when her daughter-in-law had gone to call her for lunch on Tuesday. Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s son, the police booked five people, including a minor girl. On Friday morning, four of them — the minor’s parents and two other neighbours — were arrested. However, the girl has not been detained yet.

Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, said the crime scene was confusing. “The victim had burn marks around her neck and shoulder, other than marks of hanging. The sari, which was removed from her before she was dressed in a blouse and petticoat, was found in the same room where she was found dead. The door was closed from inside but a window was open.”

He said they decided to register an abetment to suicide case and wait for the post-mortem report. “But the doctors are equally confused and have reserved the cause of death. Further investigations are on.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday met Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar and urged him to speed up the probe into the case.

“We have demanded that the guilty be given exemplary punishment. Crimes against women are increasing under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,” Mr. Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Council, told reporters after the meeting.

BJP MLAs Prashant Thakur and Ramesh Patil were also present when Mr. Darekar met the police commissioner.

(With PTI inputs)